A MAN has walked from the wreckage of his ute after it flipped on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The ute was towing a horse float with horses when it lost control and flipped onto its roof on the New England Highway at Kootingal just before 8am on Tuesday.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Oak Street.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the male driver, believed to be aged in his 60s, managed to climb out of the wreckage by the time emergency services arrived.
Paramedics assessed the driver who did not suffer any serious injuries.
A specialist vet was also deployed to the scene for animal welfare concerns for the horses in the float, who made it out of the trailer.
Emergency services remain at the scene and traffic is affected in both directions with crews directing motorists around the scene through intermittent lane closures.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
