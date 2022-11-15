AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch has called on the federal government to reassess its decision to reprioritise $14 million in funding for the Agriculture Shows Development Grants Program.
The government revealed the decision in budget estimates hearings last week.
Mr Gooch said AgShows NSW appreciated what the federal and state governments had done for showgrounds and the need to review budgets.
However, he said the news had come at the worst time with unusual and extreme weather events occurring across NSW and Australia.
He said a lot of facilities needed repairs from the significant rain and severe flooding.
"A lot of grounds that did get grants need repairs. It's very hard to get insurance," he said.
Mr Gooch said these grants were important for community morale, and for some show societies a necessity.
"It would be good if Labor could re-look at the scheme," he said.
Deputy leader of the Nationals Perin Davey slammed the decision saying the federal government had "abandoned our regional communities and taken much-needed infrastructure away".
"We already know Labor has taken billions away from the regions, scrapping water and major infrastructure commitments," Ms Davey said.
"But now they are taking away the Agricultural Shows Development Grants Program funding which was used to improve infrastructure for Ag shows in NSW.
"It is another kick in the guts to these communities which are struggling."
The funding was on top of $20 million previously provided to 122 shows to improve their facilities.
Ms Davey said shows not only provided a range of benefits to the community.
"Ag shows generate a huge $1 billion annually in economic benefits, promoting new technologies and high-quality produce," Ms Davey said.
"For some communities and charities, agriculture shows are the financial boost they need to get them through the year.
"They are also the driver for innovation and education, showcasing Australia's food and fibre and supporting tourism.
"And as we have seen this year, they are also an essential facility for emergency services to use as evacuation centres, given the range of facilities available at a showground.
"Labor says the funding will be redirected for other government priorities.
"But what is more important at the present time than investing in our regional communities who have faced multiple flood events on top of bushfires and droughts.
"Labor needs to explain why it doesn't prioritise regional and rural Australia. It has abandoned our regional communities and taken much-needed infrastructure away."
