The Land
Agriculture Shows Development Grants Program funding to be reprioritised

November 15 2022 - 7:00pm
AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch.

AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch has called on the federal government to reassess its decision to reprioritise $14 million in funding for the Agriculture Shows Development Grants Program.

