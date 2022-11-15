The Land
Farm forestry set-back as politics takes precedence over practicality

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 15 2022 - 5:00pm
Silviculture in private native forests has been placed on the backburner as NSW Government battles internal politics amid a threat of koala backlash.

A last minute decision to ditch key farm forestry legislation has placed state government investment into the sector at risk, says the timber industry.

