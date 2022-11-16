RECORDS tumbled as rams sold to five Australian States at the annual National SheepMaster ram sale held in Western Australia at Elleker, via Albany on Friday November 4.
The final fixture on the WA sheep seedstock calendar raced straight to the top of the honour board, recording the State's best and second best ram prices and top average for the season by a long shot.
Overall, 93 of 93 rams sold to a top of $110,000 for an average of $10,159, and a gross of $944,800.
South Australian buyer John Dalla, Orrie Cowie Genetics, Warooka, SA, purchased the $110,000 top priced ram, tag Y538, offered by the Garnett SheepMaster stud.
The August 21 drop Regent family ram with a tonne of sire appeal, length of body, great structure and silky soft clean skin which weighed in at 110.5kg, with eye muscle area (EMA) of 45.9mm and 5.4mm fat.
Mr Dalla said Y538 was the most complete, modern sire the stud had produced, and was the best ram in the catalogue.
"He is very structurally correct, stylish, athletic, looks great on the move and is a perfect shedder... and he has a super soft hair and skin, a mark of a good shedder and of superior eating quality," Mr Dalla said.
The day's second top price of $105,000 was achieved for the second ram sold, tag Y119, purchased by a first-time buyer from Merton, Victoria. The May-drop Statesman special sire described as a classic sire with exceptional correctness and balance and weighed 119kg with 45.7mm EMA and 12.6mm fat.
Related reading:
Long-time Merino and Poll Merino breeders Graham and Susan Coddington emerged as the buyers of the third top-priced ram, tag Y074 for $45,000.
The May-21Statesman son was described as having amazing bone, size, balance and body structure and with a weight of 129.5kg, 44.5mm EMA and 7.7mm fat, it fitted the bill perfectly for the Coddington's newly-formed Coddington SheepMasters.
"We will certainly be sticking with our Coddington Uardry Merino stud, but this is a separate operation to suit our tougher country and where there will be no crutching, shearing or lamb marking," Mr Coddington said.
The SheepMasters will be headed for their 15,000 hectare Mundiwa station at the junction of the Culgoa and Birrie Rivers at Brewarrina.
"There we need fat cover for doability and good EMAs as we will sell lambs straight off mum at four to five months of age for ease of management."
Mr Coddington said they had tried several shedding sheep breeds but had been drawn to the SheepMaster for its capacity, shedding ability and good feet and structure. The couple outlaid a $16,750 average for eight rams.
The day's major volume buyers and losing bidders on the top-priced ram, were first-time buyers Richard Sharpe and Bernadette Binnie, Winton Park SheepMasters, Tamworth, who purcahsed for 20 rams for an average of $5630.
Leaning to sires suitable for a self-replacing ewe flock, their team included a $15,400 May 21 drop Duke special stud sire weighing 136kg, with EMA of 52mm and 12.6mm fat and a SheepMaster syndicate sire at $13,200.
The couple bought ewes earlier this year and said the SheepMaster would fit well with their move to regenerative agriculture.
"It's about kilos per hectare produced and being non seasonal joiners means three lambings in two years adds to their viability and efficiency," Mr Sharpe said.
"We believe the SheepMaster is superior for its temperament, its mothering ability and it is a true shedder," added Ms Binnie.
Aaron Nicholls, Nicholls Family Trust, Ferny Hill, Gundagai, was another volume buyer who averaged $9938 for a draft of eight sires.
Garnett SheepMaster stud principal Neil Garnett said it was a major team effort and they had been overwhelmed with the support shown by both stud and commercial producers from around Australia.
"This has been a project 30 years in the making and to see it all coming together is fantastic," Mr Garnett said.
"These sheep have been bred on the south coast in some of the wettest and toughest conditions for sheep, but you can see our emphasis on 100 per cent shedding, bodyweight and good structure and that is what people are appreciating."
With an 'if they'll shed here, they'll shed anywhere' mindset Mr Garnett said it was the Damara in the SheepMaster's background that gave the edge to the silky smooth skins coming through and also provided maternal aspects.
"Like cattle, unless they are producing a calf or lamb they are a dead weight... my dad always said the three most important things in sheep breeding are fertility, fertility and fertility and I haven't been able to prove him wrong.
Elders auctioneer Nathan King said it had been a huge result for all concerned.
"It was great to see the number of registrations and people in attendance, including many who had travelled from the Eastern States... the depth of quality was certainly there with plenty of mobility, stretch and length of body in the rams and a maternal focus through the flock.
The sale was conductued by Elders Albany, WA, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Elders Nathan King taking bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.