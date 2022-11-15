THE 503 hectare (1245 acre) Junee Reefs district property Coolooli has sold following an expressions of interest program conducted by Ray White Rural.
Located at Dirnaseer, the property comprises of Coolooli (315ha/781 acres) and Romani 188ha/(463 acres).
The buyer and the sale price remain confidential.
The undulating country is regarded as having some of the most productive soils in the district.
The precision farmed property has benefited from soil amelioration programs, which have further improved the production of canola, wheat and barley.
Coolooli is divided into nine paddocks and has 11 dams plus a stock and domestic water system.
Improvements include a well appointed four bedroom brick residence set in established gardens.
There is also a machinery shed, workshop, shearing shed with bugle design sheep yards, three grain storage silos, and a seed silo.
Coolooli is located 30km from Cootamundra, 35km from Junee and 45km from Temora.
Contact Geoff Palmer, 0437 892 522, Glen Simmons, 0478 093 271, Ray White Rural, Wagga Wagga.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.