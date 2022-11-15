The Land

Junee Reef's Coolooli sold through an expressions of interest program

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Junee Reefs district property Coolooli has sold following an expressions of interest program conducted by Ray White Rural.

THE 503 hectare (1245 acre) Junee Reefs district property Coolooli has sold following an expressions of interest program conducted by Ray White Rural.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.