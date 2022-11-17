STONE FRUIT could be in scarce supply this season with plants struggling in the wet.
NSW Farmers horticulture committee chair Guy Gaeta said the rain and floods have wreaked havoc across the whole horticulture industry with plants struggling due to being in saturated soil constantly, as well as disease pressures and hail storms in some areas including Batlow.
Mr Gaeta said it was hard to say but there could be an undersupply of fruit with stone fruits heavily affected.
"The late season stone fruit after Christmas will be a bit scarce," he said.
"People might have to start making decisions whether they just walk away from the season or do they keep trying to keep the disease away."
Read more: Oranges left to rot in horror season
Read more: Record rainfall and flash floods
Mr Gaeta said some apples had also been affected but as they are still small they should be able to recover if it dries up.
On his own farm at Orange Mr Gaeta said he would have to wait and see if the rain goes away.
"The apples aren't too bad but the cherries, I don't even know if I'm going to be able to pick them," he said.
"The problem is this happens but you don't know what the retailers are going to charge for the produce is going to reflect the price the farmer gets."
Ed Fagan, Cowra, is a large beetroot supplier and said their harvest was supposed to start last week.
"I've got grave concerns about our ability to supply into some of those processors over the next month to six weeks," he said.
"Because the floodwater is still high I haven't got a bearing on how bad the damage is under the water."
In the Griffith area CEO of Riverina Winegrape Growers Jeremy Cass said falls of 50 to 75mm reported over the weekend had put more pressure on vines.
"Basically at this stage we could be looking at catastrophic crop loss with disease pressure from downy mildew - I don't think I've talked to a grower that hasn't seen any," he said.
"Whenever it rains the disease pressure goes up. We've been using very expensive chemicals to try and combat it but the disease pressure is overriding what we're able to try and control at this stage."
"If it keeps going we'll be wondering if we'll be picking anything in the region."
Mr Cass said there had been suggestions the region would be lucky to pick 100,00 tonnes, down from what could be upwards of 350,000 tonnes in a normal year.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.