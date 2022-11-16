A massive yarding was put forward in the store cattle sale at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange (CTLX), Carcoar, on Friday with 6350 head on offer across the multiple selling agents.
Among this there were 2625 unjoined heifers which sold to $2380, 455 cows with calves which hit $4600, and 173 pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females which sold to $3000.
According to Bowyer and Livermore's Todd Clements, a strong factor which may have played its part in the mass yarding was the break in rainfall.
"People thought that with the four or five days of dry weather, and the market still being pretty strong, they would offload a few," Mr Clements said.
Mr Clements said he had more cattle entered in last Friday's store sale because of flood water around the regions. "They couldn't do much with them so had to sell them," he said.
Re-stockers were still very active during the sale although the increase in supply meant females sold about $100 cheaper than the month before.
"Re-stockers are definitely sticking to the better end, those better angus heifers or British-type bred heifers, and a lot of people are starting to stand off the Bos Indicus types," he said.
Mr Clements said the cow and calf market had been stronger lately, even with the $100 price drop last week.
"The cow market has probably gotten stronger, and the quality has been quite good over the past few store sales," he said.
"The fat markets are starting to come off but the re-stocker market is going to keep us up there just because everyone has so much grass."
