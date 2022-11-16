The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Riverina citrus growers horror season

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
November 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vito Mancini with some of the thousands of tonnes of oranges that have been dumped in the Riverina this season. Growers have faced a multitude of issues including weather, freight and labour shortages. Photo: Supplied

THOUSANDS of tonnes of oranges in the Riverina have been left to rot as growers grapple with a bundle of issues including weather, labour, freight and low prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.