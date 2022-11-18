Barley shipments to Saudi Arabia were relatively buoyant in July and August, with shipping data suggesting 1.42MMT was imported, 29 per cent higher than the same period in 2021. An abundance of barley available to the international market and a low domestic stockpile that required replenishing are reported to have been the primary drivers. Rumours that the government may retrospectively restore the direct barley subsidy regime it removed last year may have also boosted short-term demand.