Saudi Arabian barley imports in the 2022-23 marketing year appear likely to increase slightly compared to last season, but they are still expected to be significantly lower than the 10-year average. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drastically reduced the availability of Black Sea barley on the international market, leading to a significant increase in the global price and a reduction in demand from the world's biggest barley importer.
According to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), barley imports are expected to be 4.5 million metric tonne in the current season, around 10 per cent higher than the 4.1MMT imported in the 2021-22 marketing year. But this is still almost 35 per cent lower than the 6.9MMT imported in the 2020-21 season and more than 45 per cent lower than the 8.19MMT annual average for the preceding 10 years.
Barley shipments to Saudi Arabia were relatively buoyant in July and August, with shipping data suggesting 1.42MMT was imported, 29 per cent higher than the same period in 2021. An abundance of barley available to the international market and a low domestic stockpile that required replenishing are reported to have been the primary drivers. Rumours that the government may retrospectively restore the direct barley subsidy regime it removed last year may have also boosted short-term demand.
The conjecture amongst the trade is that the Saudi government might offer an importer subsidy of US$50 per metric tonne if the international barley price continues to increase. The government has made such a move before. As recently as August this year, the Saudi Agricultural Fund (an agency of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture) purchased 130,000MT of barley in conjunction with a local importer.
The barley was reportedly used to increase strategic stock reserves, compensate for supply shortages, and ensure the stability of the stockfeed supply chain. The fund was previously used to finance the import of human consumption products such as rice and wheat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some traditional barley demand has been replaced by processed feed. ARASCO, a privately owned feed-to-food company, was recently selling a 50-kilogram bag of its complete livestock ration, for 85 per cent of the cost of the equivalent quantity of barley.
Of greatest concern for the Australian farmer with harvest upon us is finding homes for another big crop. While we are competitive globally, the high-price environment appears to be killing demand. China remains a no-go zone, although Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has locked in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday of this week and the coercive agricultural trade barriers are sure to be a hot topic.
That said, Chinese barley demand out of all eligible origins has reportedly been quite subdued in recent months.
