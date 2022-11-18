The Land
Global uncertainty contributes to barley price hike and subsequent cooling of demand from world's biggest importer.

By Grain Brokers Australia
November 18 2022 - 11:00am
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drastically reduced the availability of Black Sea barley on the international market, leading to a significant increase in the global price and a reduction in demand from the world's biggest barley importer. Meanwhile floods north of Moree, where this photo was taken, have compromised this year's harvest.

Saudi Arabian barley imports in the 2022-23 marketing year appear likely to increase slightly compared to last season, but they are still expected to be significantly lower than the 10-year average. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drastically reduced the availability of Black Sea barley on the international market, leading to a significant increase in the global price and a reduction in demand from the world's biggest barley importer.

