The market welcomed a big downward surprise in the US CPI data on Friday.
The CPI increased by 0.4 per cent in October, taking the year-on-year reading to 7.7pc, below the expected 7.9pc.
The core CPI, excluding food and energy, came in at 0.272pc, well below the 0.5pc expected, bringing the year-on-year reading down to 6.3pc versus an expected 6.5pc.
Consumer Sentiment also fell by much more than expected, from 59.9 to 54.7, according to the University of Michigan's preliminary November Consumer Sentiment survey.
The US equity market was very reactive to the CPI news, with the S&P 500 surging up by 4.5pc and all 11 sectors trading in green.
IT was leading the charge, up over 7pc, with consumer discretionary and real estate not far behind at 6pc.
US rates and bonds yields plummeted following the CPI release, with the five-year part of the curve down 30bps to 3.94pc and the 10-year down 26bps to 3.866pc.
In response to the market movement, Federal Reserve Governor Waller set the tone for markets noting financial markets seem to have overreacted to the softer-than-expected inflation data, noting that "it was just one data point" and ''we've got a way to go".
Singing from the same song sheet, Fed Vice Chair Brainard said, "it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases", but then cautioned that, "I think what's really important to emphasize, we've done a lot, but we have additional work to do".
Compounding the massive post-CPI market rally was the news of the first tangible recalibration of China's zero COVID-19 policy rules.
The changes, detailed in a 20-point playbook for officials, include a reduction in the isolation time travellers are required to observe when entering China, from the prevailing 10 days to only five days in a hotel or government facility, then a mere three days at home.
In addition to the easing COVID-19 policy, China has unveiled its most sweeping rescue package to bail out a real estate market mired in a record slowdown and deepening liquidity crunch.
The government and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission jointly issued a notice to financial institutions laying out plans to ensure the "stable and healthy development" of the property sector.
In response to the changes, markets happily latched on to the news, with the Hang Seng jumping by 7.75pc on Friday, even exceeding the post-CPI NASDAQ gain of 7.4pc.
