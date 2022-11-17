The Land
NSW floods isolating many communities

November 18 2022 - 6:00am
Flooding across NSW leaves many people stranded. Photo: Northern Daily Leader

Our thoughts are with those communities across the state who are experiencing the ongoing impact of extreme weather. For many families and businesses, this has been a period of uncertainty, disruption and hardship and we know the recovery and rebuilding efforts ahead of us will be costly and time-consuming.

