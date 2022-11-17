Our thoughts are with those communities across the state who are experiencing the ongoing impact of extreme weather. For many families and businesses, this has been a period of uncertainty, disruption and hardship and we know the recovery and rebuilding efforts ahead of us will be costly and time-consuming.
Over the past 12 months, no sector of agriculture has been spared from the wild weather - from broadacre farmers to horticulture through to oysters and those that carry livestock, we have all been impacted in some way.
NSW Farmers is working with state and federal agencies, ministers and departments to make sure those impacted by these events are able to access the support they need. We would encourage our members to communicate any gaps in assistance or support that may exist so we can bring them up and get those issues resolved.
Over the past week it has been towns in the Central West that faced the immediate flooding threat, but more broadly we have seen the impact on our paddocks, our towns, our roads, and our infrastructure across the state. What is unseen, though, is the impact to our mental health. Natural disasters are stressful, and adverse weather forecasts or reports of further flooding can cause anxiety.
It is important that we remember to look after ourselves, our families, our neighbours, and our communities.
Don't forget that floodwaters are deceptive and dangerous, and roadways may have changed underneath that water.
Once the immediate threat has passed, inspect your property and surroundings, looking for hazards including tree branches that might fall, tangled power lines or broken glass. Record any damage and report it to authorities.
There will be time after this event to review the dysfunction of what has happened on our floodplains and renew the effect of private and public works, because it is clear that the theory has not kept pace with reality.
As individuals, the enormity of what lies ahead may seem insurmountable. But together, we will get through these tough times.
