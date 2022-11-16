The Land
Shed-built canola front gives harvesting contractor further reach

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 11:00am
Karlton Kook, Kyogle, with his shed-built canola front getting a workout this week north of Moree. Photo: Supplied

Can't buy it? Make it. That's the motto of contract harvester Karlton Kook who wanted to take advantage of an offer to pick up windrowed canola between Garah and Croppa Creek.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

