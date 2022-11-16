Can't buy it? Make it. That's the motto of contract harvester Karlton Kook who wanted to take advantage of an offer to pick up windrowed canola between Garah and Croppa Creek.
However the job was nearly put on hold as soon as it was arranged with the opportunity to harvest the oilseed had been hampered by a lack of equipment on the market, with no new header fronts available in the country until January.
"And the price of second hand was dearer than new," said Mr Kook, who works with his sons Kristopher, William and Brandon, and wife Venessa.
"I said to myself, I'm in trouble here. I better do something. I chose a simple, basic design and copied that to make my version of it."
No stranger to the workshop, and a veteran of thousands of hours on speciality projects designed for harvesting, Mr Kook assembled bits and pieces lying around and bought key parts.
"I used draper belting from a normal header front and bought the CASE fingers designed for the job and made my own frame. It took me about three weeks," he said.
The windrowed canola, grown west of Croppa Creek, was all harvested by sundown Sunday when it began to spit with rain, but levels overnight remained minimal.
The remainder of the canola will be harvested with a conventional header, with the plants upright. The crop appeared good condition, with a minor amount of dirt from raised wheel ruts during the windrowing process. Wheat will come next and after that the Kook family return to the Northern Rivers to harvest tea tree.
