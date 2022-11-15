The Land

NSW Police search for Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec and Dianne Smith, last seen November 14 in Eugowra

Updated November 16 2022 - 8:32am, first published November 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Dianne Smith and Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec haven't been seen since Monday morning following the massive floods that swept through Eugowra. Pictures supplied.

NSW Police has sent on two geo-targeted text messages in a bid to find two Eugowra residents lost following Monday's devastating flood.

