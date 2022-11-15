The Land

Fourteen people rescued from motel after flooding in Forbes

November 16 2022 - 9:00am
Fourteen rescued as motel becomes flooded

Fourteen people have been rescued from a motel and three rescued from a home over Tuesday night as floodwaters continue to rise in Forbes.

Local News

