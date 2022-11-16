The Land

New-look Kinross Woolshed at Thurgoona set to include bowling alley and permanent stage for events

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 16 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kinross Woolshed co-owner Adrienne Griffiths (middle) is excited to revamp the venue with Techne Architecture and Interior Design Albury studio team leader Dana Hutchins and architect Rhys Pollock. Picture by James Wiltshire

A family-run operation with Border connections is confident it can turn around the Kinross Woolshed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.