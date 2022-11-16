The Land
Bush kid ingenuity flows from rain

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
November 16 2022 - 6:00pm
George Smith (also on our cover) from Scarsdale Station, east of Broken Hill, built a paddle wheel boat using bits and pieces from the farm when their lake filled with rain. Photo: Jane Smith

What happens when you have recycled timber, an old motorbike and a dam full of water? You build your own boat.

