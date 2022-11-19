A nationally significant plan to establish a spiritual home for the legend of Australia's Light Horsemen has been unveiled in the NSW Northern Rivers township of Tabulam.
Tabulam Station is the birthplace of General Sir Harry Chauvel, best known for engineering the legendary Light Horse charge against the Turkish Army at Beersheba during the WWI Palestinian campaign, and as one of Australia's most influential military commanders.
The property's current owners and three groups, all with Light Horse links, announced the plan to preserve the site and develop a heritage tourism business at a celebration dinner at Tabulam on Saturday evening.
The Chauvel family owned Tabulam Station and Harry's father raised the Upper Clarence Light Horse there in 1885, and Australian Light Horse Association president Lawrence Watts said they were excited to be able to say that for the first time, the organisation looked like having a home that wasn't just a post box.
"Developing the property to retain its military history and to share it widely is significant," he said. "If it's not done, it's in danger of being lost."
He paid tribute to the property's owners, the Bell family, who he said acquired it with the intention of seeking out interest and support from the local Tabulam community to retain it for its local historical significance.
"They want to continue with that aim with the full support of the groups who have committed to the project," he said.
Mieke Bell said they'd purchased the property two years ago, knowing its significance for the whole of Australia, as well as the Tabulam community.
"We were delighted to talk with the Australian Light Horse Association and other parties - we thought it would be a great way to move forward with our plans," she said.
As well as the ALHA, the General Sir Harry Chauvel Memorial Foundation Inc and the Chauvel family, represented by the general's great-neice Jan Gall, are partners in the project with the Bell family.
To be known as Chauvel Place, its aim is to develop the existing Chauvel homestead in Tabulam as a national heritage facility to preserve the history of the Australian Light Horse together with that of the Chauvel family.
Ms Gall said that for her, it was the beginning of a dream.
"I'm excited that this will be preserving not just the family history but the place that's widely regarded as the birthplace of the Australian Light Horse," she said. "It will mean we can share an important part of Australia's history with the world."
The groups anticipate that, being central to the establishment of Tabulam, development of the site will have tourism and economic spin-offs for the town and wider community.
As well as restoring and preserving the original buildings on site, they hope to establish a museum and library at Chauvel Place to hold Light Horse memorabilia, to stage commemorative events, and to explore the site's archaeological significance.
Ms Bell said Tabulam had a rich Indigenous history, which she said the group was looking forward to incorporate into its plans.
The Chauvel brothers grew up with the Indigenous clan on the property and mustered with the stockmen.
The plan to create a site of national significance were announced at a dinner in Tabulam that celebrated the Battle of Romani, fought on the Sinai Peninsula between August 3 and 5, 1916.
Described as a strategic victory by then-Major General Harry Chauvel, the action finally put a stop to the Ottoman army's threat to the Suez Canal and marked the beginning of the Allied forces' drive out of Egypt and into Palestine.
A bronze maquette of Chauvel on horseback, created by eminent Melbourne sculptor Louise Lauman in 2017, was present at the dinner, organised by the General Sir Harry Chauvel Memorial Foundation Inc and its president, Lieutenant-Colonel Graeme Smith RFD.
Ms Bell said the hall at Tabulam was at capacity for the dinner, bringing in people from Casino, Lismore, Kyogle and Tenterfield, as well as Light Horse representatives from Queensland and NSW.
"Everyone was very excited by the announcement of our plans, and very supportive of the vision," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
