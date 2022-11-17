Where is the bush's flood recovery support?

AS the floodwaters continue to worsen, farmers are concerned the bush is being forgotten when it comes to recovery support.
With much of the state under water, there are 94 local government areas (LGA) that are declared category D, which can claim federal government assistance once an area has been assessed.
More reading: Bush kid ingenuity flows from rain
But Coonabarabran accountant Andrew Freebairn from Forsyths Chartered Accountants is concerned there are many regions that are unable to access the natural disaster support.
"The previous government in charge (Coalition) was more supportive of the bush and we saw flood grants where farmers and business owners could access to help them recover," said Mr Freebairn, whose clients cover an area from Coonamble to Wellington north to the Queensland border.
"At the moment we have seen very little of that. Cowra was the last area declared category D, which is a bit random considering the scale of the flooding is everywhere.
Mr Freebairn said the vast majority of regions were declared category B, which meant they could access low interest loans but no grants.
"Historically we have seen a lot more support," Mr Freebairn said.
"I'm concerned about the most recent budget and now this shows that the bush is facing an uphill battle.
"The government will be looking down the barrel of forking out a huge amount of cash if it opens up because it's going to be a wide area that has been impacted.
"But if you look around there are a mixed bag of stories for people who can qualify for grants.
"Traditionally 80 per cent of my clients are farmers and a lot of them have qualified for stuff back in November 2021.
"But there has been nothing since even though the severity of those events are not at the scale of what we are seeing today.
"In the Warrumbungle Shire we've had over 1000mm in our district for an average of 650mm per year."
A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokesperson said to date a total of 94 LGAs had been declared in 2022 for category D disaster recovery assistance compared to 101 last year.
The spokesperson said the category was determined by considering many factors including the intensity, frequency, type (flood, fire or cyclone) geographical and demographical area and impacts in the social, built, economic and environmental domains.
If a primary producer has previously accessed a special disaster grant for a particular event, they may be eligible for subsequent grants if they have been impacted by multiple events.
In addition, the spokesperson said the purpose and intent of the 'category D' disaster recovery assistance has not changed, other than some minor wording amends in the guidelines.
There is now focus on replacement of infrastructure including fencing and roads where the intention of the replacement is to improve resilience to future natural disaster events through the use of more durable materials or design.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.