The Land
Home/News

Wheat judging underway in western region

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the Ganmain Show Society wheat competition, Brent Kerrisk (second from left) in his crop of Beckom wheat with Dugald Grieve, Suncorp, Wagga Wagga, judge Frank McRae, and competition co-ordinator Barry Unger.

Judging for the 2022 AgShowsNSW/Suncorp Dryland Wheat Competition moved to the western division this week with crops at Peak Hill, Ganmain, Leeton, Hillston and Berrigan being assessed by state judge Frank McRae.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.