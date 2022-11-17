Wheat judging underway in western region

Judging for the 2022 AgShowsNSW/Suncorp Dryland Wheat Competition moved to the western division this week with crops at Peak Hill, Ganmain, Leeton, Hillston and Berrigan being assessed by state judge Frank McRae.
The winning crop for the Ganmain Show Society, judged by Geoff Minchin was entered by Brent and Kendra Kerrisk, Pleasant Hills, Ganmain, and Mr McRae thought it a 'really nice crop which is filling well'.
Obviously the late growing season hasn't been ideal for many crops across the state, but Mr McRae said the crop of Beckom wheat should "be yield well when it warms up."
"Drainage is a big issue across all the crops this year and Brent has been fortunate his crops have come through without any loss," he said.
"Weed control has been very good."
Grown with the advice of Ganmain-district independent agronomist Rohan Brill, Mr Kerrisk sowed his winning crop on 18 May at the rate of 55kg/ha, with 60kg MAP.
Two applications of Urea followed and the crop followed a crop of vetch and barley for 2020 and barley in 2021.
A total of 432mm of rain was recorded during the growing season, while 437mm fell during the fallow period and of course there has been a lot more during November.
Mr Kerrisk is very pleased with his crop, which was still in the milky grain stage at point of judging, and hopes to have it harvested before Christmas.
