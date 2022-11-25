FOR Gus and Kelly Whyte managing their landscape is key to their sheep operation near Wentworth in the far west of the state.
The Whytes run almost 5000 breeding Merino ewes on 31,000 hectares between two properties.
This year has been the first one of above average rainfall for several years and Mr Whyte said they were taking advantage of it and with the good season had bought more ewes and a small number of cows with calves.
"We'd like to expand our cattle so we can start using them as tools to chew down our grass so it keeps growing and is more palatable for our sheep," he said.
"Sheep won't touch it and then you're reducing growth underneath it because it's shading out next year's growth and you find stock tend to eat only in small areas then you have significant animal health problems.
"It's just about managing our landscape so we can value the extra rain that turns up."
Read more: Farming 101: never ever name your livestock
Read more: Softer trend to market at Wodonga
Mr Whyte said joining was staggered starting in November and going through to about March, with some joined to White Suffolks.
"We don't want everything turning up at once," he said.
"We can't say with confidence we're going to have a wet winter or we're going to have enough feed.
"Some of those sheep we'll sell scanned in lamb to cover our risk and if we've got grass we'll replace them with dry ewes and join them up.
"That's just a matter of if we've still got grass - that's what we're hoping to do this year."
Mr Whyte said they considered themselves as store stock producers and rarely finish any.
"We consider it too expensive in grass - it costs a lot of grass to put on fat versus meat so usually it's more efficient for us to sell store stock," he said.
Rams had been bought from several studs including Glendonald in Victoria, and Woodoona and Millbrae in South Australia. Mr Whyte said the main thing was to find those that would suit their environment.
"We're after a nice white crimpy wool, not too much skin, fairly simple sheep with bearer breech - we're always looking at options as to what is going to help us deliver it," he said.
"What we're not after is early maturing and not after high fertility. We're not after really long staple because we're happy shearing once a year - we don't want to shear twice a year."
Mr Whyte said Responsible Wool Standard was not something that appealed to them as trading stock was a large part of their operation.
"We're trying to match the number of livestock to the amount of feed we have and the class of livestock with the quality of feed we have," he said.
"In order to do that we trade some stock - if we were hamstrung to say if you want buy stock you can only buy RWS approved stock we couldn't source them."
Mr Whyte said mulesing was the biggest issue for them, which they still do due to flies being a problem with their property on the Anabranch River.
"On one hand we might have the genetics in our own flock that we might not have to mules, we're not there yet but we're heading that direction, but when we're trading stock that's not ideal," he said.
"We still mules because we'd consider it poor animal welfare if we didn't and because we might have to use a lot more chemical and we don't like doing that."
Mr Whyte said it was difficult getting shearers, especially just to crutch, which was another reason for them to mules.
"We don't have a population of shearers locally so we've got to look after all aspects of our business," he said.
"That's where welfare becomes a complex issue - we don't have an environment that doesn't have many flies or is conducive to a low fly burden.
"We live on a river - it can be a real attractant to flies and we can have some really intense fly waves."
Mr Whyte said their main shearing was done in April and maintaining a strong relationship with a shearer was key to getting the job done.
On the cattle front Mr Whyte said they buy stock from wherever they can, often from other dry areas, and said he liked the Santa types.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.