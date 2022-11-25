The Land
Satellite imagery and mapping assists dry matter estimation - and it's free!

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 25 2022 - 2:00pm
Satellite imagery optimised for pasture biomass helps livestock producers view their production capacity.

Regardless of whether you believe climate change is upon us, the smart livestock producer should consider how to maintain production during wet or dry in a changeable environment.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

