Regardless of whether you believe climate change is upon us, the smart livestock producer should consider how to maintain production during wet or dry in a changeable environment.
The first step is to keep tabs on pasture biomass, with the intention of maintaining 100 per cent ground cover.
Ideally plants should be kept in their green growing phase for as long as possible, extending long roots to feed oxygen and sugars to microbial soil-builders.
Only by keeping tabs on the paddocks can a good farmer assess what's available and for how long, using that knowledge to move livestock before it's too late.
Good and consistent monitoring with analysis is a complex skill but from December livestock producers will have free access an eye in the sky for those MLA members who have signed up for their right to vote, through the MLA portal account.
The satellite service shows your farm to a resolution of one hectare and is available through Toowoomba tech company, Cibolabs, with the first part of the name being Latin for feed and forage.
Non-voters have to pay $99 a year. More expensive subscriptions magnify the satellite vision to 10 square meters.
Algorithmic software analyses the visual data to present a colour coded bio-mass map identifying kilograms of dry matter.
National extension and adoption manager for Cibolabs, Alastair Rayner, says he came to the company as a livestock consultant, formerly with the DPI, and an interest in pasture management.
"Grass is not grass," he suggested to producers at a forum held during Casino's Primex Field Days.
The outcome of Rayner Ag's own survey, canvassing 2000 meat producers, showed 84 per cent undertook regular paddock assessment; 40pc checked every week and 75pc did the job visually, rather than assessing biomass using a ruler.
"The interesting thing was that 29 per cent said they had made unplanned destocking decisions two or more times and from those events 63pc resulted in an planned sale of which 48pc lost money on the deal," Mr Rayner said.
Through the use of a tool like Cibolab mapping graziers can check their own visual analysis against the algorithm and work out a better way to look at things.
A database of satellite imagery will help build understanding.
Mr Rayner said the maps were refreshed every five days, and based on a 30 day rolling average the Cibolabs technology was proving to be accurate to within 300kg/DM or 200kg/DM better than its competitor.
To assist with creating a certified farm, the imagery is linked to the property's Livestock Production Assurance integrity scheme.
Mr Rayner said at its highest resolution, producers could work out feed budgets with information dropped into livestock farm management software.
Also at Primex Field Days, the value of paddock data was echoed by Wilmot manager Stuart Austin, based from Ebor, and best known for his take on rotational grazing.
"We seek to restore the eco-functions of the landscape while making a living from production," he told producers at the forum.
"However, you can't manage what you don't measure."
Central to Wilmot's ability to sequester atmospheric carbon in their soils is maintaining a balance between animal density and plant diversity.
"Our managers are skilled at creating feed budgets. They are looking 12 months head," he said, spruiking his own company's management program Maia Grazing, which was developed on the Hernani property.
Building soil carbon levels and being able to prove it will help balance the books when it comes to farm carbon footprint with Mr Austin suggesting 3.5pc soil organic carbon is enough to create a carbon-neutral grazing enterprise.
"Don't do carbon farming for the money," said the man who helped seal a one-off $500,000 deal with Microsoft - and afterwards said the sale was more about raising the profile of carbon credit units as an agricultural tool.
"Do it to improve soil, for better water retention; to improve biology and biodiversity and resilience in the landscape.
"Carbon farming will make you more financially resilient and your efforts will have a positive impact on the environment."
Read more: Will 2023 be a repeat of 2013 in red meat?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.