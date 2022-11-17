Opportunity knocked at Booragul Angus when a young bull sold to a top of $18,000 while 13 averaged $10,692 for a complete clearance.
Another highlight was an offering of 15 heifers that topped at $5500 and averaged $4200. The heifers were sold as commercials but could be transferred to the breed stud book for a $500 fee.
Stud co-principal Tim Vincent said several factors drove the decision to hold the sale. He said there had been an inquiry for replacement bulls, his provisional catalogue of bulls for his 2023 sale was well and truly in good shape and selling the heifers provided opportunities to sell quality bloodlines instead of processing them.
"We felt we had plenty of bulls for next year, and the inquiry has been strong," he said. "The way the season and the industry are going, it was too good an opportunity to miss."
Darren Hegarty, Carabar Angus, Meandarra, Queensland, bought the top-priced lot, Booragul Big Sky S90, sired by the US bull, Musgrave Big Sky, out of a Wattletop female.
Mr Hegarty made the trip to Booragul a week ago to inspect the offering, and he set his sights on Big Sky for several reasons.
"He's an outcross in genetics to what I have," Mr Hegarty said. "His birthweight and growth figures mean he is a heifer bull and has high growth potential too. And he has a larger frame," he said.
Mr Hegarty said Big Sky was the largest bull in the catalogue and planned to "join him with heifers straight away.
Big Sky's estimated breeding values (EBVs) for birth weight (BW) was +3.7, with +55 for 200-day EBV, +98 for 400-day and +129 for 600-day EBV. It had an eye muscle area (EMA) EBV of +8.5.
Two bulls sold for the second top price of $14,000. D and A Pitt, Rywung, Weabonga bought Booragul Lock S91, while Adam Hone, Gap Road, Uralla, bought Booragul Legend S173.
Lock S91 was sired by Wattletop Lock and had a BW EBV of +4.5, 400day and 600-day EBVs of +86 and +130 and an EMA EBV of +5.0.
Booragul Legend was sire by Clunie Range LEgendL348 and had a BW EBV of +4.9, 400-day and 600-day EBVs of +86 and +102.
The Pitts also paid $10,000 for Booragul General S50, which Booragul General Q29 sired. It had an EMA EBV of +8.1 and a BW EBV of +2.8.
Tunbridge Farming, Gunnedah, paid $12,000 for Booragul Revenue S207, while Distwin, Emerald Hill, paid $10,000 for Booragul Lock S74.
G and R Groth, Dunnee, Cobbadah, north of Barraba, bought two bulls: Booragul Nobleman S51 for $10,000 and Booragul General S195 for $10,000.
The Doug Davey Family Trust, Murchison, Victoria, bought four heifers at the top price of $5500. Their draft included Booragul Deli S216, sired by Booragul Revenue Q36, Booragul S19, sired by Musgrave Big Sky, Booragul Glaze S199, sired by Dulverton Nothin Leica Dane N3 N326, and Booragul Glaze S150, also bred by Big Sky.
Kingaroy Pastoral Company, Dorrigo bought two heifers averaging $4500; Booragul Glaze S170, a daughter of Booragul General Q29 and Booragul Dandaloo S208 sired by Booragul Revenue Q36.
Another Victorian connection was a volume buyer of heifers. BRM Farms, Gunbower bought six heifers for an average of $3500, while Michael and Jenny Milner, Rosedale, Blayney, bidding 'on the box', paid $3500 for two heifers as well.
The selling agents were Elder, with Paul Dooley as the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
