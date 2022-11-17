The Land
Booragul Angus Opportunity sale top of $18,000, with 13 bulls averaging $10,692

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
November 17 2022 - 7:00pm
Elders stud stock's Brian Kennedy, Booragul co-principal Tim Vincent and auctioneer Paul Dooley. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

Opportunity knocked at Booragul Angus when a young bull sold to a top of $18,000 while 13 averaged $10,692 for a complete clearance.

