The Land
Home/News

Focus on herbicide and fungicide resistance in crops

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 18 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crop Protection Forum 2022 panel chair, Greg Condon, with Rohan Brill, Jenna Brewis and Chris Minehan, discussed the various issues farmers faced this year.

"Don't stop thinking about tomorrow" was the theme for the Crop Protection Forum 2022 held in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.