A line of Angus first and second-calf cows with calves sold to $4100 and averaged $4000 at the Scone store sale on Thursday. All up, 300 cows and calves sold for an average of $3335, ranging between $1175 and the top of $4100.
Davidson Cameron and Company's Warwick Clydsdale said numbers were impacted by the heavy rains the previous weekend, with only 412 head offered.
In the heifer offering, 30 head ranged between $1300 and $1720, to an average of $1670, while 45 pregnancy-tested in-calf heifers ranged between $1950 and $2875, averaging $2442. There were 37 PTIC cows priced from $825 to $2850, averaging $2225.
A feature line was 44 cows and calves offered by Balarang Station, Timor, that sold to a top of $4100 and averaged $4000. Mr Clydsdale said these were a quality line that were only first or second-calf cows.
"The sale might have been a fraction cheaper than the last store sale, but it was still pretty solid," he said.
Another featured offering was the dispersal of the Mandalea Partnership herd from the eastern side of Scone near Belltrees.
Scone's McGrath Agency principal, Stuart Sheldrake, said there were about 160 females in the Mandalea offering, including a pen of 12 cows with calves that averaged $3850 and another pen of 19 of the same description that made $3725.
Another pen that sold well was the equal-top at $4100, where four Speckle Park cows with calves at foot were offered by the Watson family, Scone.
In the pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) section, Mandalea sold 20 Angus heifers that sold to a top of $2700 and averaged $2095. Hart Rural was the buyer on behalf of a Barraba-district client.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.