The Land
Scone Angus cows and calves top at $4100

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 21 2022 - 11:00am
The equal top-priced pen was four Speckle Park cows with claves that made $4100 for their vendors, the Watson family, Scone.

A line of Angus first and second-calf cows with calves sold to $4100 and averaged $4000 at the Scone store sale on Thursday. All up, 300 cows and calves sold for an average of $3335, ranging between $1175 and the top of $4100.

