Bo-BarPoll Dorset Stud rams sold to solid demand, with the top-priced lot hitting $3750 for the Ramm family at Braidwood on Thursday.
Overall, 94 of 99 rams sold for an average of $2066 at the stud's 40th annual sale.
The top-priced ram, lot 13, was purchased by Neil Cummins of Laggan.
He weighed 111 kilograms, had a fat depth of 6 millimetres and an EMA of 35.47.
Mr Cummins purchased his first Bo-Bar ram from now principal Jamie Ramm's father in 1979 at Goulburn Showground and has been a client ever since.
The Cummins family runs 900 breeding ewes.
"I like Bo-Bar rams for their easy doability, weight gain, and their eye muscle area," Mr Cummins said.
The Cummins also purchased the second top-priced ram, lot 7, which sold for $3500.
He was 119kg, had a fat depth of 7mm and an EMA of 36.13.
Bo-Bar stud principal Jamie Ramm joins 350 ewes annually and aims to breed structurally sound, easy-doing sheep with good growth rates.
The flock carries Springwaters, Armdale, Tattykeel and Hillden Poll Dorset genetics.
"It was very solid right through; the rams looked well and mostly repeat buyers with a few new ones," he said.
"We were very happy with the results."
Like a lot of studs preparing sheep for auction, the extremely wet conditions had impacted on the rams.
"It has been a bit challenging preparing the rams with the wet weather," Mr Ramm said.
"The rams were back a bit in weight compared to previous years, but it's not necessarily bad because we know they can handle the conditions with a little less weight on them."
Volume buyers DB and LE Crawford, Reids Flat, secured 15 lots for a top of $2750 and an average price of $2516.
While Carwoola Pastoral Company, Carwoola, purchased 13 lots for a top of $2500 and an average price of $2192.
Carwoola Pastoral Company's Ben Coster is another repeat buyer at Bo-Bar.
"They have good carcase weight, very solid rams, and stand up in the wet conditions," he said.
Carwoola Pastoral Company runs about 8000 first-cross ewes and 150 rams, using mostly Bo-Ba, Springwaters and Hillden Poll Dorset genetics.
They purchase between 30-40 rams annually.
"We sell sucker lambs to repeat buyers each year, so we're obviously doing something right," Mr Coster said.
Elders Goulburn selling agent Ben Seaman was delighted with the sale.
"It was an extremely good sale, very strong," he said.
"We had about three or four bulk buyers who came last year and were very happy with the rams, and they returned this year."
The rams were heading to buyers from Braidwood, Araluen, Goulburn, Reids Flat, Point Piper, Kingston, Tarago, Stromlo, Muttama, Adjungbilly, Stockinbingal and Cootamundra.
"This year, due to the wet weather, buyers have been focused on feet, and obviously carcase, but the feet are the main issue for most people at the moment," Mr Seaman said.
"The Bo-Bar rams are extremely good in the feet and very sound.
"It was probably the most even draft of rams I have seen offered by Bo-Bar in 10 years of coming here."
The sale was conducted in partnership between Nutrien and Elders Goulburn, with Ben Seaman as auctioneer.
