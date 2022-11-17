The Land
Bo-Bar Poll Dorset rams sell to $3750 top, average $2066

By Hayley Warden
Updated November 17 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 8:30pm
Bo-BarPoll Dorset Stud rams sold to solid demand, with the top-priced lot hitting $3750 for the Ramm family at Braidwood on Thursday.

