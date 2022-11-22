Exceptional canola crop at Croppa Creek

Everything has turned out so well for the Warikirri Cropping team at Boolavilla, Croppa Creek, this season.
The farming manager Jamie O'Toole said they have just finished harvesting 1221ha of 44Y94CL canola, which has averaged 4.2t/ha over the acreage sown, with an estimated 43pc average oil content.
"It is an exceptional crop, one of the best I have seen," Mr O'Toole said.
"It has been a testing year for us, but in the end we got through."
When it came time to windrow the canola, Mr O'Toole said 130mm rain interrupted the windrowing window, so it was decided to harvest the standing crop.
"But we then got another 50mm, and it is amazing, the crop has stood up well."
Mr O'Toole was advised by Leigh Norton, agronomist with Delta Ag at their Moree and Goondiwindi branches.
Mr Norton said the canola was planted from 1st to 8th May at the rate of 2.2kg/ha with 40kg/ha of Granulock Z as a starter.
Mr Norton said sowing conditions were ideal with 25 plants per square metre established.
"We had perfect rain, perfect growing conditions and good soil nutrition," he said.
There were two pivots which had Goanna capacitance probes installed to schedule irrigation, and Mr Norton said the soil moisture deficit was set at 50mm
"But at no point was the crop ever past the deficit mark for moisture and with good drainage the crop has mostly avoided waterlogging and any form of moisture stress," he said..
"There was a pre-emergent spray for rye grass and broadleaf weeds and applied a fungicide at 30-40pc flower."
Mr Norton said the decision to abandon the windrowing and direct harvest was not taken lightly, but the right decision was made.
"Direct harvesting has worked very well," he said
"Jamie has been able to get headers right on time and has scaled up accordingly to get the job done in a timely manner so losses are kept low before further weathering.
"The contractors (Gilmour Farming & Contracting, T and KM Gardner and Bingham Agriculture) all have good and well maintained equipment and good operators which is also aiding in the smooth harvest with minimal losses."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.