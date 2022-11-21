On Friday, 1800 steers averaged $1686, a sizeable drop compared with $1820 at the previous sale. The sale top for steers was $2340, up on the $2290 paid a fortnight ago. The numbers for heifers dropped by 100 head to 1500, and an $80 drop in the average price was recorded at $1620. However, the sale top, like the steers, was up, in this case, by $10 at $2350.