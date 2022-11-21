Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents yarded 4810 cattle with buyers' confidence fed by grass and large numbers of yearlings, with cows and calves well represented, enjoying a firm demand.
The quality of the offering was primarily good; however, livestock agents said there was a fair representation of secondary and plainer quality young cattle.
Agents described the sale's momentum as "grass-driven", and buyers from Walcha and Gunnedah, along with a strong local contingent, provided the competition.
TLSA president Ian Morgan said Tamworth's ranking as the number one selling yards in the 2021/22 financial year was another drawcard for vendors, knowing that buyers are well-represented.
He said buyer confidence in the seasonal conditions was evident with market trends for the excellent quality yearlings and weaners remaining firm.
On Friday, 1800 steers averaged $1686, a sizeable drop compared with $1820 at the previous sale. The sale top for steers was $2340, up on the $2290 paid a fortnight ago. The numbers for heifers dropped by 100 head to 1500, and an $80 drop in the average price was recorded at $1620. However, the sale top, like the steers, was up, in this case, by $10 at $2350.
Older cows with calves averaged $3070 for 390 head, a noticeable drop from the previous sale's $3300 while first calf cows averaged $2670. The sale top of $3900 was down $200 on the previous sale's top for the same description.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers fared better, with 50 head averaging $2100, compared with the $1820 recorded a fortnight ago. There was a significant difference between the top price of $2475 two weeks ago at $2900. older PTIC cows averaged $1800.
McCulloch Agencies' Alec Clydsdale said the store sale ensured plenty of opportunity for the gallery of buyers, with secondary quality young cattle struggling to maintain current levels and sold to cheaper trends.
"In some cases, prices were $100 to $200 back on the previous sales, but this was a good opportunity for buyers to step up into some trade quality cattle," he said.
Paul and Marie Mainey, Gunnedah was selling the last of their cattle after selling their two properties, Mayfield, Gunnedah and Gollondi, Goolhi, to their sons and kicked off the Tamworth store sale with two Limousin steers, two Angus cross and one Angus bull.
The Limousin steers made $2060; the black steers made $1910, and the young bull made $1500.
"We have 53 head here today, selling off the last of our stragglers," Mr Mainey said.
Tammie Clark, Midway, Quirindi, was selling at her first Tamworth store sale and offered Speckle Park Angus cross steers just under the 350-kilogram mark. The steers made $1900 each. Ms Clark and her husband, Robert, also sold a pen of F1 Speckle Park/Angus heifers for $1860.
Dan Harrington, Broadwater, Manilla sold 14 Angus steers for $1990, while Pembury Pastoral Company sold six Angus steers that made $2140.
Talaska, Wallabadah sold a pen of 10 Angus autumn-drop steers for $2140, while Michael and Tanya Marshman, Lowri Creek, Manilla, sold 30 Angus and Angus-cross steers that made$1960.
P. Watts, Willow Tree sold 10 crossbred steers for $1800, while Mayfield Pastoral Company, Wean sold European-cross for $1680.
