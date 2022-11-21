The Land
Tamworth store sale prices easing

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Paul and Marie Mainey, who have been Gunnedah-district residents for 48 years, sold the last of their cattle at the Tamworth store sale on Friday.

Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents yarded 4810 cattle with buyers' confidence fed by grass and large numbers of yearlings, with cows and calves well represented, enjoying a firm demand.

Local News

