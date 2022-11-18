The Land
Home/News

Lachlan River peak flows down river to Bedgerabong, Warroo and Corinella communities

November 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All eyes are on rural communities west of Forbes, with floodwaters higher than in living memory and still rising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.