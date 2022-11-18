The Land
$50,000 increase in recovery grants for flood-affected primary producers

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
November 18 2022 - 8:00pm
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet was joined by a number of dignitaries, including minister for regional roads and transport Sam Farraway and commissioner for NSW State Emergency Service Carlene York, to announce an increase in funding for flood-affected primary producers. Photo: Denis Howard

While on the ground at flood-ravaged Eugowra today, NSW premier Dominic Perrotet, and NSW minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke announced an increase in funding available for affected primary producers.

