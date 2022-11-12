The Land
Home/Studstock

Buyer show strong support for the Wiltipolls with two new records being set at the annual sale.

KB
By Kasey Bogie
Updated November 24 2022 - 9:25am, first published November 12 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $5500 top-priced ram, Reavesdale 47, with Andy Carter, McDonald Lawson Carter, Loris Denyer, Reavesdale Wiltpolls and Bill Lawson, McDonald Lawson Carter.

The 14th Annual NSW Wiltipoll Combined Breeders Sale was held at Gulgong showgrounds on Saturday where strong competition throughout the entire draft caused records to tumble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Kasey Bogie

Livestock Sales Representative

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.