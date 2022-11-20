The Land
Home/News

NSW flood victims face long road ahead

By Farid Farid and Michael Ramsey
Updated November 20 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narelle Shaw is unsure when her family will be able to return to their Forbes home. (Lucy Cambourn/AAP PHOTOS)

Major flooding is forecast to continue along several river systems in NSW as flood-hit communities survey the damage and authorities warn it could be months before the deluge comes to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.