The Land
Release of rare honeyeaters in NSW

November 20 2022 - 5:00pm
NSW's wild population of rare regent honeyeaters gets a boost from the release of zoo-bred birds. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

The wild population of one of Australia's rarest birds is being boosted this week with the release of 50 zoo-bred regent honeyeaters in the Lower Hunter Valley.

