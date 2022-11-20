I would like to know what has happened to the original cup- David Davies, Walgrove, Hay
Step inside David Davies' homestead at Walgrove, south-east of Hay and you are immediately entranced by the collection of historical Merino memorabilia he has accumulated over many years.
Featured on the walls are heritage photographs of Merino rams, some of them recalling the heady days of the 1930s when the studs in the Riverina were leading the way with exceptional sheep selling for astonishing prices.
But his prized possessions are a set of silver cups and a silver tray won by his late father Tom Davies.
The silver tray inscribed 1865-1965 The Mungadal Centenary Trophy was presented by Naroo Pastoral Company Pty Ltd, during the Hay Sheep Show held on 19 June 1965.
It was awarded to TH Davies and Son for champion pen of five Merino flock ewes.
In the top photograph, David is holding the cup from the East London Agricultural Show of 1960, awarded to T Davies and Co, Walgrove. New South Wales, for first in Medium quality fleeces.
He also holds open pages of the family photograph album, featuring a photograph of the flock ewes taken during a Hay Sheep Show, and the photograph of the Boonoke Challenge Cup, won by his father in 1955.
The Gateacre family from Denilquin came second with their Wanganella-blood flock ewes and HW Kreutzberger, Wattle Park, Henty, was awarded third place for his maiden ewes.
The replica cup is in the second photograph.
While he is very proud of the replica cup, Mr Davies is curious to know the current whereabouts of the Boonoke Challenge Cup and also more about the background to the trophy, which was awarded for the NSW Farmer and Settler Flock Ewe Competition.
"I would like to know what has happened to the original cup," he said.
"As far as I know it was a statewide competition and the judges were Bob Eastoe and Dr Dunn who later did a lot of work on fertility in sheep at the Trangie Research Station."
The competition, begun in 1933 was sponsored by the Farmer and Settler newspaper in conjunction with the NSW Department of Agriculture, hence the source of the judges.
"I remember the judges coming here, they used to travel around," Mr Davies said.
"You won the regional competition and then you went onto the state final. It would be an interesting concept to follow now.
"I can't see why not, but there is a bit of a push against it with some saying it would be to involved to work properly."
But Mr Davies maintains if it was possible to run the competition for thirty years from 1933 until 1963, it should still be a fixture of today's Merino industry.
Certainly, in 1955, the competition was recognised as being of tremendous importance in encouraging flock owners to breed and husband better sheep.
It was noted in The Farmer and Settler, August 26, 1955, by the Cootamundra district judge HP Hall, that flock competitions raise the standard of entrants flocks.
He was quoted as saying - "I would like to say there has been a remarkable improvement in the standard of the teams generally this year."
As is indicated by the silverware, Mr Davies' father Tom bred outstanding Merino sheep.
He purchased rams bred at Mungadal, based at Hay and one of the leading studs in the Riverina for many years.
His flock was classed by Don McNeil, Mungadal's client classer and sales representative.
Besides winning trophy's for his sheep, David Davies' father sold a run of Merino ewes at a Hay sheep sale on 25 June 1965, for the top price of six pounds, 13 shillings ($190 in 2021).
But Mr Davies is no stranger to the Merino industry, raising very productive sheep on the family property, albeit in terms of the contemporary persuasion for meat in preference to wool quantity.
He thinks the best sheep he has seen were those bred by the late John 'Sam' Williams at his Koonwarra stud, Laggan, during the 1960s.
"Second were the sheep bred at Collinsville, especially the top end dropped during the 1970's and then came the top end of the Wonga's from 1965 to 1975," he said.
Although Mr Davies has a fondness for the big, heavy cutting sheep of his youth, he recognises the industry has changed direction.
The flock on Walgrove is now classed by Chris Bowman from Hay, who continues the tradition of breeding productive sheep.
"We are focused on wool cuts, our average here is eight and half kg from our grown sheep," he said.
"I'm not too keen on multiple lambs, give me 100pc single lambs all the time. When you are selling wether lambs you are better of with a single lamb."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
