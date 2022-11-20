The Land
Do you know where the Boonoke Challenge Cup is?

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 21 2022 - 9:00am
In the top photograph, David is holding the cup from the East London Agricultural Show of 1960, awarded to T Davies and Co, Walgrove. New South Wales, for first in Medium quality fleeces.
Boonoke Challenge Cup won by TH Davies, Walgrove, Hay, in 1955. The replica cup is a prized possession of David Davies.

I would like to know what has happened to the original cup

- David Davies, Walgrove, Hay

Step inside David Davies' homestead at Walgrove, south-east of Hay and you are immediately entranced by the collection of historical Merino memorabilia he has accumulated over many years.

Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

