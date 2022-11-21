Merino sheep classers reflect on ram trial

"It is a progeny test, not a ram show," was how Ben Swain, executive officer of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation, described the purpose of the various sire evaluation sites across Australia.
Sire evaluation has been in practice since 1989, and as such is the world's longest running genetic program.
"We have been continuously joining Merino rams around Australia for over 30 years," Mr Swain said.
"It is all about progeny testing. It's about the performance of the progeny of any of those rams and assessing the genetic merit of rams through testing their progeny."
There are more than nine different sites across Australia wherever wool is grown and about 150 rams a year are tested.
"It is very independent and its very robust - we have independent classers, independent fleece testers," Mr Swain said. "We actually assess more visual traits than measured traits.
"A lot of people think sire evaluation is all about the numbers but it's actually about the classing."
One of the sites was the MerinoLink trial at Temora, which recently had its final field day. Mr Swain said this event would allow the culmination of the leading sire evaluation trial from which the data would be collected and assessed.
The two independent sheep classers, Bill Walker, Classings Pty Ltd, Murray Bridge, SA, and Chris Bowman, Bowman Classing and Consultants, Hay, where on hand during the field day.
Mr Walker said the field day was one of the best and most organised he has encountered.
"The field day itself was well attended (around 50) yet I can never quite work out why 500 punters don't turn up for such a well organised, information loaded day," he said.
"The information at hand is of extremely high accuracy due to the five years worth of data collection from the very same animals year by year."
Mr Walker said his role in the project along with Chris Bowman's had been to class the progeny as they came through each year.
"We were classers in a separate trial within the project itself," he said.
"The Wells Classing Trial is an assessment of the 13 sire progeny groups at hand where absolute tops, flocks, sales and culls are identified within each group."
For an accurate comparison, Mr Walker said a similar percentage within each classing grade needs to be found over all progeny groups, and the consistencies of these classings over the ewe's entire lifetime across the trial are also measured.
"Add to this the comparisons between both classers across sire groups as well as across individual animals and there's a lot of information to be gained by this process," he said.
Mr Walker raised many questions to consider when reviewing the data collated, but he said the associated flock breeding value and Australian Sheep Breeding Value data arrived at from the trial was of high accuracy.
"Sure there are 13 sire groups here and over 130 nation wide across all sire evaluation projects that portray genetics that often are superior to others, but the one sire entered doesn't entirely represent the said stud," Mr Walker said.
"It's more the type of animal and the figures it starts the trial with and how the progeny end up over time that is critical here, not so much the stud or sire tag identification."
Mr Walker said all of the information accumulated from these trials would have a huge effect on the woolgrower, particularly those who have not been savvy to such extensive data collection and subsequent results over the trial period.
"The end result, a conglomeration of all of the emerging data trends that will be of huge education to us all, could easily see a huge swing by many growers to whatever it suggests or queries," he said.
"Is there enough data in an animal's first 12 months as to generate high accuracy ASBVs in the long term?"
Chris Bowman was very impressed with the manner in which the progeny of individual sires responded when under the same husbandry and same pastures.
"Firstly, although there is variation amongst all the 2017 sire progeny, I am always amazed by the way the environment reduces their ability to show vast variation at any of the sites. i.e. the heaviest clean fleece weight of the adult teams was 4.7 kg (twice) whilst the lightest team was 3.5kg clean," he said.
"Yet the fleece weights of the individual sires used may have varied by 5kg CFW or more. This occurred across most sites."
Mr Bowman said the management on the properties he has classed for the Merino Lifetime Project at Trangie, Balmoral and MerinoLink have been extremely good under difficult circumstances - basically from drought to flood.
"There will be a massive data set from these trials that may trigger more questions than answers," he said.
"Some of the trial results will question and challenge areas, such as the claim made by some ram breeders that there is a direct and simple correlation between fat and eye muscle in relation to higher fertility.
"So far, the data from all the trials show there are teams that have low fat and eye muscle with excellent F2 (second-cross) lambings and also teams with high fat and eye muscle with poor F2 lambing percentages.
"More information from these trials will be available for commercial ram buyers to better understand that selecting for single traits of fat and eye muscle alone may not necessarily guarantee an increase in fertility."
