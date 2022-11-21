New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition.
The competition is a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation cluster in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier districts.
Now in its fourth year, the program attracts exceptional startups and entrepreneurial talent from across the globe to compete in its business development accelerator and two-day pitch competition at the Grow-NY Summit.
ProAgni was one of eight finalists to take home prize money.
The winning teams must commit to operating in the Central New York, Finger Lakes, or Southern Tier regions for at least one year, while providing Grow-NY with a small equity investment stake in their entity.
Funding for the competition, which is administered by Cornell University's Center for Regional Economic Advancement, is provided through the state's Upstate Revitalization Initiative.
"Congratulations to all of the forward-thinking entrepreneurs that took part in the fourth round of the Grow-NY competition," Governor Hochul said.
"This competition not only helps these companies continue to innovate, but it further supports New York State's regional economies by drawing even more worldwide attention to our globally renowned food and agriculture industry."
ProAgni's ProTect is a revolutionary range of supplements and feeds for livestock that lowers methane emissions from sheep and cattle without the use of antibiotics, decreasing a producer's environmental footprint without increasing costs.
"We are honored to join the incredible roster of Grow-NY winners, and grateful to New York state, Grow-NY, and the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture for their support," said ProAgni chief executive officer and co-founder Lachlan Campbell.
"We're excited to expand our mission to revolutionise supplements and feeds for livestock that lower methane emissions into Upstate New York and the prize money will allow us to make an even greater impact."
In all, 390 startups applied from 52 countries, including Singapore, Australia, and Sri Lanka.
In the US, 25 states were represented, including 92 entries from New York.
The 20 finalists received dedicated mentorship from hand-selected regional business advisors leading up to the competition. Those selected as winners will now immediately get to work executing their business plans in New York state, leveraging the connections made and regional knowledge gained from the competition.
The Summit culminated with the presentation of awards, where Trish Thomas, CEO and co-founder of 2021 Grow-NY $1 million grand prize winner Every Body Eat, announced the four $250,000 winners and Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner Richard Ball revealed the two $500,000 recipients, as well as the $1 million award winner.
Other Winners included:
Craft Cannery, Bergen, NY ($500,000 winner): Craft Cannery takes cherished recipes from your kitchen to the shelves of grocery stores, restaurants, farmers markets and beyond, specialising in the contract manufacturing of products such as sauces, dressings, and marinades.
Hempitecture, Ketchum, ID ($500,000 winner): Hempitecture is on a mission to create healthy, energy-efficient building materials that positively impact people and the planet by capturing carbon dioxide and replenishing farmland. Its biobased insulation makes construction projects more sustainable, healthier, and higher-performing.
Labby, Cambridge, MA ($250,000 winner): Labby's technology provides rapid, accurate, and affordable solutions for dairy farms, leveraging artificial intelligence-enabled optical sensing for raw milk testing that delivers instant insights to your fingertips.
Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen, Rochester, NY ($250,000 winner): Sweet Pea is a plant-powered kitchen creating transformative paths to wellness, combining the benefits of its plant-centric food meal service and nutrition coaching to help people to sustain a healthy life.
Vivid Machines, Toronto, Canada, ($250,000 winner): Vivid X-Vision system captures the visible and chemical details of every plant across an entire crop from bud to harvest to manage growth and predict yield, and provide means for early diagnosis of pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies.
Zalliant, Amsterdam, NY ($250,000 winner): Zalliant's IoT and artificial intelligence technologies provide value and efficiency to farmers through improved decision making and management.
The competition also featured an audience choice award for the startup voted by the public to have the most standout and promising pitch. Seneca Farms Biochar, Odessa, NY, received $10,000 in prize money sponsored by US food and meal retailer, Wegmans.
