ProAgni awarded $1 million grand prize at Grow NY Summit

November 21 2022 - 4:00pm
ProAgni chief executive officer and co-founder Lachlan Campbell and commercial director for ProAgni Warren Lee receive the Grow-NY top prize, which included $1 million to grow the business, from New York State Agriculture and Markets commissioner of agriculture, Richard Ball.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition.

