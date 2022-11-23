The Land
Dubbo cows and calves hit $3550, PTIC to $2740

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
Top priced cows with calves from T and C Smith, Grenfell, purchased by the Shadwell family, Dubbo, for $3550 per unit. Photo: Supplied

Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets yarded 801 head of store cattle last week with the gap in price growing larger between the better lines and the plainer types, reported selling agents.

Livestock Writer

