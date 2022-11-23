Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets yarded 801 head of store cattle last week with the gap in price growing larger between the better lines and the plainer types, reported selling agents.
The sale topped at $3550 for a pen of 10 Angus cows and calves sold by PT Lord, Dakin, and Associates, Dubbo, account of T and C Smith, Grenfell and purchased by the Shadwell family, Dubbo.
In the steers, light weight Angus sold from $1005 to $1430, crossbreds sold between $1300 and $1810, and the European lines sold to $1680.
Steers between 200 and 280 kilograms sold well with Angus making between $1140 and $1815 and Angus cross from $1200 to $1310.
Bos Indicus bred steers made $1300 to $1380, and other British bred steers between $1000 and $1680.
Heavier steers sold around $1800 across all breeds.
About 100 unjoined heifers were offered with lighter heifers selling between $900 and $1160 and medium weights from $1200 to $1340.
In the heavier heifers, Angus sold to $1450, Europeans sold to $1220, and cross breds sold to $1480.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers (PTIC) ranged from 350kg to 550kg with about 50 offered.
Angus sold from $1700 to $2120, British and British cross' sold from $1760 to $2100 while crossbreds sold from $1700 to $1910, and Europeans sold to $1400.
In the PTIC cow portion, topping the category at $2740 was a pen of 22 Angus cows account J and C Attard, Kandimulla, Cobbora.
These were purchased by Limestone Pastoral, Euchareena.
The lighter females selling from $1330 to $1780.
The remaining Angus cows sold from $2200 to $3250. Heavy Santa Gertrudis cows sold to $3500 while Europeans sold from $3100 to $3300.
Dry Santa Gertrudis cows sold to $1300.
Prices for the better conditioned stock was mostly unchanged compared to the last sale with the exception of some cattle that were up by $100.
The buyer group was also smaller compared to previous sales which meant slightly less demand and a softer trend across the lighter and leaner cattle.
Richardson and Sinclair agent Justin Sanderson said the better quality and better bred lines of cattle were firm with a gap forming between the top and tail ends of cattle.
"There is a gap starting to come between the better end and the secondary cattle and it is really widening for that tail end," Mr Sanderson said.
"With access to selling centres with water down south starting to come in to play and the start of summer... there are a lot of people with surplus numbers about with a bit of a backlog after a wet winter or a wet spring.
"With it starting to dry out, I think numbers will really amp up between here and the new year so there will be plenty of cattle around."
