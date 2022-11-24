Export price pressure continues to push average prices for fat cattle ever downwards in the saleyards over recent weeks.
Domestic wholesale trade is following the trend as oversupply of kill cattle worldwide eases Australian quality product out of a hard-ball priced market.
At Tamworth on Monday weaker demand for heavyweight grown steers and cows resulted in significantly cheaper trends - 40 cents a kilogram back on heavyweight three and four score cows, according to the MLA report.
The downward pressure affected grown heifers, back 10-25c/kg, and feeder steers which experienced significant price reductions. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed sold down 6-8c/kg.
Agent Patrick Purtle said demand for export cows were back from 400c/kg a fortnight ago to 340c/kg for the best on Monday.
Grown steers and heifer that would have brought 430-450c/kg two weeks ago delivered 380-400 on Monday.
Even best blacks that attracted bids of 630c/kg six weeks ago are now making 500c/kg
"It's all come to a head," said Mr Purtle. "There's a few cattle coming forward and with the rising dollar the processors have adjusted the price back. It's delivered us a commercial reality."
The trend continued on Tuesday at Inverell and Gunnedah, particularly for cows and also for grown steers with exceptions at the quality end.
"Anything with a bit of weight were cheaper," said Philip Frame, Frame and Co, Inverell. "Best cows were 326c/kg compared to 400c/kg a months ago. Bulls were 280c/kg when they were 380c/kg.
"It's a big drop. A processor told me cows could be 300c/kg by Christmas."
At Gunnedah a week of dry weather brought out the cattle, especially from the western districts.
"The heavier the cattle the more the drop," said Tim Walsh, Fleming and Ross Ray White. "Grown steers were 500c/kg and now they are mid to low 400s. Cows were over 400c/kg and now they are 340c/kg.
Based on historical levels prices are good, with Angus steers to feed making 510c/kg and crossbreds 480c/kg at Tamworth. Restocker weaner black calves 340kg made 550c/kg at Gunnedah.
