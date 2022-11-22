The grand champion led exhibit at the Northern Schools Steer Competition 2022 was a Limousin-Devon-cross entered by Tenterfield High School.
Judge Alec Clydsdale said the 13-month-old steer was estimated to weigh more than 600 kilograms and scored many points for its finish.
"It had good fat content over the ribs and on top of the rump," he said. "When I put my hands on it, it was a really soft feeling-carcase. Its eating quality would be excellent with the cover of fat over the ribs, rump and eye muscle. It had an extraordinary eye muscle area.
"The Tenterfield students did a great job with their presentation of the steer. They went that extra bit," he said.
Mr Clydsdale said as an AuctionsPlus assessor for McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth; he saw well-finished cattle nearly every day. However, the lineup of cattle he saw at the competition was "quality" in presentation from the beginning to the end of the lineup.
"I had to be definite in my selections as everything on show was so good," he said.
He said choosing the overall grand champion was a difficult decision to make as the winners from the lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight classes all had great points.
The lightweight champion, an Angus heifer, had a bit too much fat cover on her hind end, and Mr Clydsdale said the amount of fat would impact yield potential over the hooks.
With the middleweight champion, a Speckle Park steer that he estimated would weigh around the 500kg mark at 16 months.
"It had great composure; it was wide across the back and square. With an almost ideal fat cover of eight to 12 millimetres, it was hard to go past it.
Glen Innes High School's William Wright was the winner of the junior (12 to 13 years) parading section, and his showring presence carried him through to win the grand champion's sash.
Inverell High School's Khloe Edwards was the reserve champion parader after winning the intermediate parader section. The winner of the senior parader class was Bailey Whitton, Cultivate Ag, Kempsey.
Junior - 12 to 13 years
1: Jason James, Bonalbo Central School;
2: Grace Kreinberg, Armidale Secondary College;
3: Jasmine Klinger, Glen Innes High School;
4: Locklin Smith, Bonalbo Central School;
5: Toby Cover, Bingara Central School; and,
6: Mattiea Jordan, Peel High School.
Intermediate 14 to 15 years
1: Ryan Guy, Peel High School;
2: Ivy Pritchard, Walcha Central School;
3: Amelia Kelly, Armidale Secondary College;
4: Zoe Allan, Bingara Central School;
5: Isabella Mooney, Walcha Central School; and,
6: Aaliyah Snape, Armidale Secondary College.
Senior - 16 and over
1: Sharnni Schoots, Hastings High School;
2: Jed McCowen, Tenterfield High School;
3: Charlie Watt, Tenterfield High School;
4: Ashley Donnelly, Guyra Central School;
5: Tully Naylor, Maclean High School; and,
6: George Hicks, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
Grand Champion Junior Judge: Ryan Guy.
Reserve champion: Ivy Pritchard
Junior 12 to13 years
1: William Wright, Glen Innes High School;
2: Mattiea Jordan, Peel High School;
3: Ilyssa Newbury, Glen Innes High School;
4: Zara Kesby, Peel High School;
5: Addison Dickson, Bingara Central School; and
6: Cameron Russell, Peel High School.
Intermediate 14 to 15 years
1: Khloe Edwards, Inverell High School;
2: Paige Parker, Tenterfield High School;
3: Nash Schrader, Maclean High School;
4: Eden Kaminski, Cultivate Ag, Kempsey;
5: Isabell Atkins, Walcha Central School; and,
6: Alex Wright, Glen Innes High School.
Senior - 16 and over
1: Bailey Whitton, Cultivate Ag, Kempsey;
2: Isabelle Kesby, Peel High School;
3: Charlotte Mooney, Walcha Central School;
4: Olivia Haslem, Walcha Central School;
5: Chloe Moss, Peel High School; and,
6: Ellie Mitchell, Guyra Central School.
Grand champion: William Wright.
Reserve champion: Khloe Edwards.
