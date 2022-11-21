The Land
Merino ewes to $270 at Deniliquin

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
November 21 2022 - 7:00pm
The Deniliquin sheep sale was better than expected with flooding in the area. Photo: file

THE market was stronger than expected at the Deniliquin store sheep sale on Friday where Merino ewes topped at $270.

