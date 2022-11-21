THE market was stronger than expected at the Deniliquin store sheep sale on Friday where Merino ewes topped at $270.
About 11,000 sheep went under the hammer which mainly consisted of 2021 drop Merino ewes.
Elders Deniliquin agent Jason Andrews said numbers had been reduced from about 18,000 originally expected due to the wet weather however support was still strong.
"We had reasonably solid local competition and was well supported by the local and close surrounding areas," he said.
"We also had a little bit of support from Victoria because the roads down there had had there closures and have opened up again."
Mr Andrews said prices were consistent.
"We were bracing ourselves to have a tough day at the office," he said.
"The market's come back from those earlier sales - it's definitely was on a cheaper trend but all in all it was pretty consistent for the top end of the young ewes.
"The wether lambs sold extremely well compared to what they've been selling on AuctionsPlus. The crossbred lambs sold to what they're selling in other markets."
Mingawalla Ag, Beeac, sold 1200 June/July 2022 White Suffolk ewe lambs, unshorn, for $90 to $150 and $123 average.
Summit Farms, Deniliquin, sold 200 July/August 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex lambs for $53 to $87 and average of $82.
Mooloomoon, Moulamein, sold 500 June/July 2022 drop wether lambs for $136.
Tupra Pastoral Co, Hay, sold a total of 2800 May/June 2021 drop Merino ewes, September shorn, Caroonboon blood, in five pens for $270, $205, $189, $184 and $150.
Mooloomoon, Moulamein, sold 350 June/July 2021 drop Merino ewes, August shorn, in two pens for $260 and $202 and Wooroonook Pastoral, Echuca, sold 190 June/July 2021 drop Merino ewes, September shorn, for $266.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
