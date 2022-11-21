Wrap proceeds will support community

Cotton Growers Services (CGS) and Plant and Pick Spares (PPS) have partnered to introduce Cotton Module Wrap to Australian cotton growers with the purpose of offering growers an alternative source of quality cotton module wrap.
Cotton module wrap is a critical element in maintaining the quality, integrity, and handling of Australian cotton from growers' properties to gins and beyond.
The PPS team conducted an extensive product design, development, and grower evaluation program to assess the reliability and durability of the product to ensure it is fit for purpose under tough Australian conditions.
"The CGS team worked closely with Matt McVeigh and the PPS team over recent seasons, and we are pleased to commercially introduce the product for the 2023 picking season," said CGS CEO Steve Ainsworth.
"We've had very encouraging feedback from our customers, and we look forward to supporting their needs this coming picking season."
CGS is accepting orders for the 2023 picking season and is offering growers and contractors customised purchase options tailored to suit their business needs.
"We are also delighted to announce that proceeds from the purchases of PPS Cotton Module Wrap will be directly available via Cotton Growers Associations to support cotton communities nationwide," Mr Ainsworth said.
"It has certainly been a challenging time for cotton communities, and we expect these funds will be useful for local community projects."
More information is available from the CGS Branch network.
