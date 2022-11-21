The Land
Home/Recommended

Wrap proceeds will support community

Updated November 23 2022 - 9:56am, first published November 21 2022 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CGS is accepting orders for the new wrap for the 2023 picking season.

Cotton Growers Services (CGS) and Plant and Pick Spares (PPS) have partnered to introduce Cotton Module Wrap to Australian cotton growers with the purpose of offering growers an alternative source of quality cotton module wrap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.