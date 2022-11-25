For six consecutive years, membership at NSW Farmers has grown, thanks largely to women taking on leadership roles.
NSW Farmers branches are growing, bucking the downsizing trend among member-driven organisations, and an increasing number of leadership roles are being filled by female farmers.
NSW Farmers regional service manager Catriona McAuliffe said one of her branches - Harden - was entirely run by women.
"They say if you want something done, get a country woman to do it, and our ladies are certainly getting things done," Mrs McAuliffe said.
"Women have always played a crucial role in agriculture, handling a lot of business operations while also traditionally raising the family.
"It's great to see more women step up and take a leadership role, and their voices are being heard."
NSW Farmers Harden Branch chair Bronwyn Ryan said more people were accepting of women working in agriculture, challenging the stereotype of "the old bloke in a ute".
"My daughters grew up helping out around the farm, and now they're both really passionate about agriculture and sharing that with the world," Mrs Ryan said.
"More and more women are getting hands-on in the running of the family farm, and I think it's a good thing because they're not afraid to stand up for what they believe in.
"I'm proud to have paved the way for my girls to take up their career in agriculture, and I think if you want to make a change you need to get involved."
AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship applications have opened for students entering their final two years of an undergraduate degree and are passionate about the future of Australian rural industries.
The AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship is a collaboration between many of the research and development corporations (RDC's), along with Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, FMC Australasia, AgriProve and Kalyx to provide eligible university students with a $10,000 bursary over two years and plenty of opportunities to develop their leadership skills and expand their networks.
As part of the program, students also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry work placements per year.
The Horizon Scholarship Program is open to students studying agriculture-related or STEM degrees with major studies and/or subject selections that align to agriculture.
AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, John Harvey says that attracting people from non-traditional agricultural backgrounds will be crucial to solving the workforce challenges of the future and is excited to see the Horizon Scholarship Program evolve to meet this need.
"Our cohorts are no longer made up solely of ag students from traditional farming backgrounds. We now have scholars studying engineering, law, business and communications," said Mr Harvey.
"We have scholars from the inner city in the same room as students from cattle stations in central Queensland, and this diversity in backgrounds and thinking is beginning to elevate the conversations beyond anything we've seen before."
Applications close Friday, January 13, at 5pm.
Shortlisted applicants must be available for a telephone interview in February 2023, and scholarship winners will be announced in April 2023.
The US - the world's second-largest importer of beef after China - is likely to be looking for even more beef from global markets over the next three years, as its own domestic production declines, Rabobank says in a newly-released report.
Australia is among the major global beef exporters that could help fill the gap but its own supply constraints mean it will be challenged to find additional export volumes.
The report says with production constraints in many of the world's beef-producing nations, international markets will struggle to meet the gap left by the US contraction, potentially leading to an increase in global beef prices and the redistribution of trade volumes. Although the impact of slowing economic conditions and waning consumer confidence around the world may also soften global demand, it notes.
In its Q4 Global Beef Quarterly, the specialist agribusiness bank says while the reduction in the size of the US cattle herd is "nothing new" - with numbers declining rather than building in recent years - it has, to date, not impacted the amount of domestically-produced beef reaching US consumers.
But that is expected to change soon, with the bank forecasting the tipping point to be reached in 2023, when US beef production should fall by three per cent, with annual declines of two to five per cent possible into 2026.
Hundreds of new firefighters have joined the ranks of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) with a graduation ceremony held today at the Emergency Services Academy in Western Sydney.
Of the new recruits, 60 have qualified to become permanent firefighters, with an additional 167 becoming on-call firefighters.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the 161 men and 66 women will be deployed all over NSW as they begin their new careers.
"Each firefighter has spent up to 14 weeks learning their trade, studying various techniques to deal with different emergencies, how to apply first aid, search and rescue skills, heavy vehicle driving and HAZMAT response know-how," Ms Cooke said.
"It's heartening that the overwhelming motive of people joining Fire and Rescue NSW is to make a positive difference to their community and protect the irreplaceable: our loved ones, pets and homes.
"The 227 graduating firefighters come from all walks of life and I congratulate them on the decision to join one of the most professional emergency service organisations in the world."
Among the graduates is a leading Sydney Swans AFLW player, Rebecca Privitelli, and a former Winter Olympics Skeleton racer, Emma Lincoln-Smith.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said today's graduation ceremony represents the beginning of a challenging and rewarding career for NSW's newest firefighters.
"A career at Fire and Rescue NSW involves more than fire. Our firefighters are ready to support our community at their time of greatest need in all sorts of ways," Commissioner Baxter said.
"They will conduct important prevention and education activities, as well as respond to a wide range of incidents across all our capabilities including technical rescue and road crashes, fire and hazardous material incidents, natural disasters like floods and bush fire and so much more.
"The firefighters graduating today have shown great determination, from the competitive application process to the demanding physical training, and they will go out into our communities armed with specialist skills to be prepared for anything."
The NSW Government has reaffirmed its opposition to non-strategic water buybacks being used to meet water recovery targets as part of the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said NSW has consistently opposed non-strategic buybacks because of the detrimental social and economic impacts it can have on regional communities.
"I was concerned by statements made by the Commonwealth Government recently, suggesting Basin Ministers had agreed buybacks would be the way to bridge the remaining gap in water recovery," Mr Anderson said.
The Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council agreed in October 2022 the Commonwealth Government and Basin States would continue to explore how water recovery targets can be met.
Mr Anderson said the NSW Government welcomes the Commonwealth correcting the record and reaffirming there is no open round of buybacks being undertaken.
"We have seen first-hand the negative long-term impact non-strategic buybacks have had on our communities and we want to avoid this," Mr Anderson said.
"When it comes to managing water my view is healthy rivers, healthy farms and healthy communities, not one or the other.
"The NSW Government has repeatedly called on the Federal Labor Government to rule out recovering water this way, and has consistently advocated for a balanced approach to water recovery, through a combination of infrastructure improvements, environmental works and rules review."
NSW is committed to delivering the outcomes of the Basin Plan in a way that supports farmers, communities and the environment.
NSW will again be making this position clear when Ministers meet early next year.
World food markets face volatility and ongoing high prices amid a "cocktail of prevailing headwinds" in 2023, a global new report from Rabobank has predicted.
Consumers, farmers and suppliers will need to grapple with a darkening global macroeconomic picture, energy shortages and geopolitical danger, with ongoing shortages of some key commodities, according to the Outlook 2023: Tightening the Belt report. However, there is the hope of more benign weather in 2023, with La Nia set to be a less disruptive influence after three years of subjecting farmers across the Americas to very dry weather (as well as extreme rainfall and flooding in parts of Australia).
The prices of many global agri commodities are high by historic levels, yet a number of factors are depressing production levels that might otherwise increase supply. These include lost land in some key agricultural areas - notably war-torn Ukraine - high input prices on farms and increases in the cost of funding.
Among individual commodities, Rabobank expects wheat, the staple most affected by the war in Ukraine, to remain in deficit, while the coffee market should move back into surplus, with demand suppressed by a weak global economy.
In recognition of his fine work delivering programs in NSW and the ACT, Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) development officer viticulture, Darren Fahey was awarded the prestigious Wine Science and Technology Award from the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oneology (ASVO) at a ceremony in Adelaide.
The award honours an outstanding individual who demonstrates a broad positive contribution to the Australian wine industry and/or community, improvement from standard practice in their field through adoption of innovative practices, technologies or standards and contributes positively to the culture of their organisation and the broader wine industry in either a regional, state or national capacity.
NSW DPI Group Director Plant Systems, Dr Alison Bowman said that Mr Fahey is a well-deserved recipient of the award, having achieved many outcomes within his role in the department.
"Darren has worked across the 16 wine regions of NSW/ACT, delivering the NSW Government-funded Viticulture Skills Development Program and the Wine Australia Regional Program in Greater NSW/ACT on behalf of the NSW Wine Industry Association," Dr Bowman said.
"As part of these programs, he has led the delivery and extension of numerous applied demonstration and scientific trials to drive change and adoption, with these findings and outcomes published in the annual NSW DPI Grapevine Management Guide.
"Mr Fahey has led the recent ongoing project consisting of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) releasing native predatory mites Typhlodromus doreenae.
"This project utilises Agtech solutions to efficiently release millions of beneficial mites across large vineyard areas to reduce the use of insecticide to manage bud, blister and rust mites in grapevines."
Dr Bowman said another recent project led by Mr Fahey was focused on undervine cover crops, which demonstrated that maintenance of a permanent ground cover undervine can result in a reduction in herbicide and labour costs, while limiting impacts to production and grape quality.
"Mr Fahey's extension as part of a team of development officers includes masterclasses, workshops, industry group tours, forums and association meetings, ensuring that the NSW/ACT wine regions are well-resourced and supported," Dr Bowman said.
Mr Fahey said he was honoured to receive the award, being a member of the SVO since 2016.
"To receive this award and be recognised in this way is a privilege. I work in an industry that I am passionate about, with fantastic wine growers and industry experts who are willing to continue to be open to improving practices and innovation," Mr Fahey said.
