Consumers, farmers and suppliers will need to grapple with a darkening global macroeconomic picture, energy shortages and geopolitical danger, with ongoing shortages of some key commodities, according to the Outlook 2023: Tightening the Belt report. However, there is the hope of more benign weather in 2023, with La Nia set to be a less disruptive influence after three years of subjecting farmers across the Americas to very dry weather (as well as extreme rainfall and flooding in parts of Australia).