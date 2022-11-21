HIGHLY productive southern NSW 201 hectare (496 acre) mixed farming property Culverly Rise has sold at auction for $7.11 million.
Located 23km west of Albury/Wodonga, the versatile country is well-suited to prime lambs and cattle in addition to fodder/hay and dryland/irrigated crops.
The sale price is equal to about $35,373/ha ($14,335/acre).
The 95 per cent arable property currently has 113ha of canola and 40ha of grazing wheat. There is also scope for further development, including approval for a lamb feedlot.
The property has an undulating topography with timber along with designated planted shelter belts. The soils are predominantly heavy brown clay loams with a sandy rise towards the north western boundary.
Underpinning production, the property incorporates a 500 megalitre groundwater entitlement with three irrigation bores. There are two centre pivot irrigators in near new condition covering 55ha.
There are also several surface dams along with a stock and domestic bore which pumps directly to a network of concrete troughs.
Culverly Rise also has an historic, renovated six bedroom pise and reconstituted sandstone homestead as well as a one bedroom cottage.
Other improvements including steel cattle yards, two haysheds, machinery sheds, workshop, near new stables, grain storage, a two stand shearing shed and sheep yards.
The marketing of Culverly Rise was handled by Liam Griffiths, Inglis Rural Property, and Henry Mackinnon, Elders Rural Services.
