GLENCAIRN is the quintessential dryland farming and grazing enterprise with additional income from an on-property gravel quarry.
Located in the Edgeroi district at the base of the Nandewar Ranges, 32km north east of Narrabri, the property offered by Martin and Tracey Dunlop covers 1596 hectares (3942 acres) on three freehold titles.
There is 840ha (2075 acres) of cultivation country plus 301ha (744 acres) of cleared grazing including 220ha (544ac) of improved pasture.
The property has mainly volcanic, black and charcoal basalt soils, running through to red loams.
In addition to winter and summer dryland cropping, the well fenced property also turns off about 300 trade cattle a year.
The 180 head capacity steel cattle yards have all-weather access gravel road and are serviced by a laneway.
Water is supplied from a bore, 11 dams and at times, Nundi Creek.
The average annual rainfall for the area is about 650-700mm.
Glencairn's agronomist Sam Simons, Poole Ag Consulting, said the property was well positioned.
"The favourable elevation mitigates the frost and heat impact at flowering in winter cereals, oilseeds and pulses, while enabling cotton to get some reprieve in the evening through peak summer," Mr Simons said.
Structural improvements include large machinery sheds, a workshop, storage shed, an enclosed machinery shed/hay shed, and eight silos.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Glencairn homestead is set in lawns and gardens.
There is also a two bedroom cottage.
The quarry is licensed to produce up to 30,000 tonnes of gravel a year.
A conservation agreement with grazing access also applies to the 358ha of the steeply timbered areas of the property in addition to a small amount along the waterways.
Glencairn is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on February 14.
Contact Scott Hamilton, 0447 449 912, Hamilton Mortimer Agency, or Michael Guest, 0429 921 700, Rural Property NSW.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.