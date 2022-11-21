Charles Sturt University has partnered with the Anthony Costa Foundation, goFARM Australia and Australian Farming Services to grow a diverse agricultural workforce with new horticulture and agriculture scholarship and support program.
The AGcessibility: diversifying the next gen of Agriculture program is aimed at young people in rural communities and offers scholarships to First Nations people and students from low socioeconomic backgrounds.
The program includes scholarships worth $15,000 to each student.
GoFARM's 12-month internship exposes recent university graduates to all aspects of agriculture, from agronomy and on farm management, to agri-finance, investment, accounting and business management.
The internship program provides capable young people with a platform to build an agri-career of choice.
GoFARM managing director Liam Lenaghan said the program was vital, not only to invest in agriculture's next generation, but to keep the goFARM business fresh and interesting, bringing in energetic, new talent.
"Australian agriculture is changing, rapidly, and requires people with dynamic skills and vision," he said.
"The goFARM business is all about innovation and transformation and if we are to achieve our goals - and if we are to play a part in growing the sector - we'll need brilliant young people who push us along. That's what this internship program is all about.
"We're fortunate to have such a group of energetic, capable young people ready to tackle agriculture's challenges and opportunities."
While goFARM's crop of interns comes from all walks of life - and from diverse locations and backgrounds - they share a commitment to growing the sector, instilled at an early age.
Former intern Joe Barlow, with a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from Deakin University, grew up on a broadacre farm in Jerilderie and has fond memories of his journey within the agricultural industry, both in Australia and offshore on farms in Canada.
Joe spoke about his experience progressing from an intern to an asset manager with goFARM.
"When I was younger, I moved to Melbourne for school," he said.
"I remember in my early years I would finish the semester early and go home to help with the harvest when needed.
"The demands of agriculture always were important to me."
Having progressed from an intern with goFARM to an asset manager, Joe has experienced the growth of the business first-hand and is committed to supporting the organisation in its quest to grow the sector.
"The internship program immerses you in the business which means that you have the opportunity to understand it from top to bottom at an early stage in your career," he said.
GoFARM's internship program is open to everyone regardless of their history with agriculture.
Anna Keenan, also a former intern, joined the program in early 2021 and spoke about how she developed her skills and knowledge to assist in managing goFARM's investors.
"I grew up in the city and while I spent a fair amount time on my grandparents' farm as a kid, I never imagined I would end up working in agriculture. In fact, I thought I would be a journalist," Ms Keenan said.
"Throughout my time with goFARM, I've had exposure to all aspects of the business and now I'm really homing in on the investor relations and public relations side; supporting goFARM's focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices for investors and other stakeholders."
Joe Gibson, a current goFARM intern who grew up on a sheep and cropping farm in Tatyoon, western Victoria said the internship program has provided him with the opportunity give back to the broader agricultural community.
"I've been with goFARM for eight months and have completed six months on farm and am now in the middle of my stint in the office doing financial research and accounting. It's been a wonderful learning experience," Mr Gibson said.
"To me, farming is all about producing more with less, conserving the environment while maximising the productivity of any farming asset. I'm driven by finding new ways to improve production systems in a practical way that can be sustained into the future and I'm excited about a career that can achieve this core objective."
Applications for the AGcessibility scholarships are now open on the Charles Sturt website. Applications close at 9am on Friday, November 25.
