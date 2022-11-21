The Land
'AGcessibility: diversifying the next gen of Agriculture' program launched

November 22 2022 - 10:00am
GoFARM managing director Liam Lenaghan says Australian agriculture is changing, rapidly, and requires people with dynamic skills and vision.

Charles Sturt University has partnered with the Anthony Costa Foundation, goFARM Australia and Australian Farming Services to grow a diverse agricultural workforce with new horticulture and agriculture scholarship and support program.

