Windy Station woolshed vies for heritage grant dollars

Updated November 30 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Windy Station's woolshed shearing board. Photo: Marg Carr

The bush has gone to Sydney and won the day as Quirindi-district's Windy Station woolshed has been announced as the winner of a $1 million Activating State Heritage grant.

