Racegoers young and old - and somewhere in between - turned up to Inverell Jockey Club's Bush Battler's and Diggers Cups meet over the weekend.
They came from near and far to be part of the action which saw six races go around at the TAB2 meeting.
The annual event on Saturday saw a much welcomed dry track following
Apprentice jockey Camille Houlgatte had a day to remember with a riding treble including the two feature races.
The Bush Battler's Cup (1400m) was won by the Kevin Dixon-trained Indian Thunder while Sure Strategy took out the Diggers Cup (1800m).
Sure Strategy was trained by Stephen Dixon and held off the Jane Clement-trained Hardyo to score by half a length.
The Inverell Jockey Club will now look toward a pair of big race days with the Boxing Day Races on December 26 and then the Inverell Cup on January 1.
