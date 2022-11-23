IMPROVISATION has been key for rice growers with wet weather impacting planting.
IK Caldwell agronomist Lachlan Holden, Deniliquin, said it had been a struggle.
"Ground preparation has been the main challenge - getting paddocks prepared for rice we've had to chuck the rule book out," he said.
"We've had to cut a few corners which is not ideal and we've had to improvise and adapt. Putting rice in without fertiliser is not ideal but we've just had to fly it in later and you lose a bit of efficiency then."
Mr Holden said he had a reduced number of growers because people had pulled out due to not being able to prepare their paddocks properly with water on them for six months.
With sustained amounts of water sitting on paddocks there had already been a significant level of weed germination.
"Weed hygiene is something we're going to have to deal with later on," he said.
Read more: Exceptional canola crop at Croppa Creek
Read more: Spring solutions to growing chickpeas
For those that have managed to plant Mr Holden said for some growers cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year have had an impact on growth but the crops affected should survive once it warms up.
"Not only is the air cold but the water hasn't warmed up yet so when rice stops growing seedling death is a possibility, but without it growing it's more vulnerable to the elements like ducks and blood worms," he said.
"When you've got cold, five degree nights and you've already got soil health issues of low oxygen (and) low oxygen in the water, it's a perfect storm to make the rice struggle.
"Warm weather will put the rice in another gear."
Some growers unable to plant other summer crops have looked at growing late variety rice and Mr Holden said Viand is an option but there was still the issue of getting on the paddock.
"Even if you've got shorter varieties, it'll grow but it's getting it off that's the problem at the other end of the season," he said.
"Once you start creeping on the edge of December you've got to look at your risk versus reward ratio and is it really worth it."
RiceGrowers' Association president Peter Herrmann said growers had been planting when they could.
"People don't need any encouragement to get out there and sow it, it's just the circumstances we're waiting for the opportunity and taking the windows where we can," he can.
Mr Herrmann said there are opportunities for growers in the Murrumbidgee or Murray valleys this year to plant varieties like Sherpa.
"It's a cold tolerant variety, short season variety suited to these sowing windows and is ideally suited to the Californian market which is at the other extreme with dry conditions so there's a great demand for Australian rice in California," he said.
On his own farm at Murrami Mr Herrmann said he managed to drill about 80 hectares of V071 in October.
"It looks good - it's green, getting water from the sky," he said.
"It's been a stable start - the temperatures are so much cooler than average, eight to 10 degrees below average maximum temperatures so things are off to a slow start but we don't know what next year will hold.
"It could be a mild autumn. A late harvest may be the best place for us to be, but unless we're in it we can't win it."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.