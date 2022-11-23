SEVERE flooding has hit large parts of the state with some areas already underwater for weeks.
Several river catchments are affected including the Lachlan, Macquarie, Namoi, Murrumbdigee and Murray systems.
The floods have destroyed crops and left many properties and towns isolated and livestock stranded.
The ongoing NSW flood crisis is now Australia's most expensive natural disaster with insurers estimating $5.5 billion in claims have been lodged this year.
Read more: Inland tsunami wreaks havoc at Eugowra
Read more: Seven floods in three months at Bunna Downs
Major flooding is forecast to continue along several river systems in NSW as flood-hit communities survey the damage and authorities warn it could be months before the deluge comes to an end.
The NSW SES is assessing the potential for further communities to be isolated in the weeks ahead.
If you have flood photos or a story to tell please email alexandra.bernard@communitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.