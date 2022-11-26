Australia lags behind the developed world when it comes to understanding the state of its soil but a federally-funded program hopes to alleviate the issue.
The department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is "incentivising" farmers to sample their soil, with funding capped at $10,000 for each enterprise towards the cost of chemical analysis.
Some individual costs will be incurred for sampling but the bulk of the barrier to completing the process - the complex process of soil analysis - will be paid for by government.
The project is being carried out by Southern Cross University's Environmental Analysis Laboratory (EAL) at Lismore, which is highly respected among land managers for its ability to provide objective information.
EAL founder and senior manager of laboratory operations, Graham Lancaster, said the need to sample soil was imperative, with less than 10 per cent of farmers doing the test.
"As a result fertiliser tends to be applied as it was always done - a set recipe," said Mr Lancaster, who will be speaking at next week's Australian Biological Farming Conference, held at SCU.
To rectify a "severe lack of data" the Soil Monitoring Incentives Program hopes to create a bank of information on Australian soils to a depth of 30cm with individual analysis carried out on the first 10cm, then 10-20cm and 20-30cm with the information shared globally so scientists can benchmark Australian soils against the rest of the world.
To maintain accuracy the project requires approved soil samplers to carry out work on-farm and this cost will have to be borne by land managers.
"This project is a three-way win for farmers," said Mr Lancaster.
"Obviously there is a financial incentive but also there is the opportunity through management to improve soil health and make it more resilient to drought and flood - to keep it from washing away. And by building carbon there will be an increase in farm production because carbon-rich soils hold onto nutrition and require less fertiliser."
The key to soil management is allowing roots to grow, to get oxygen and sugars into the soil to feed biology.
"It's an amazing symbiotic relationship," Mr Lancaster said.
The end-goal of atmospheric carbon sequestration through plants is the creation of humic acid which binds-up harmful chemistry like pesticides while encouraging an "amazing ecosystem" of biology including an array of good fungi all of which deliver better outcomes for graziers and croppers.
"The diversity of healthy soil is greater than that above ground," Mr Lancaster says.
"The biomass of fungi is the greatest of any organism on the planet.
"In healthy soil good fungi out-compete the bad fungi but fungicides kill both the good and the bad."
After recently returning from a visit to California's drought-affected growing regions Mr Lancaster said the need for cover cropping and mulch to retain soil biology, root exudates and moisture were clear, with traditional black fallow merely contributing to dust devils and wind erosion.
In the Netherlands inter-row cover cropping and fence-row plantings of native flowers has been shown to increase insect diversity and reduce reliance on pesticides.
"Black fallow is old school," he said.
"I think conventional farmers get themselves into a trap."
