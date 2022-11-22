Gross profit for the year up 24 per cent goes a long way to explain why shares in Nufarm (ASX code NUF) have never fallen anywhere near the Punter's cheeky bid of $4.31.
Following the solid annual results and optimistic tone of the NUF presentation last week, investment banks were quick to raise their estimates of what NUF shares should be worth.
JP Morgan suggests $6.40, Morgans $6.70, Morgan Stanley $6.80, UBS $7.50 and Macquarie $7.75 a share. The price on the market rose from $5.51 the day before to $6.03 following the results. Highlights included revenue and earnings increasing across all geographies. Costs rose around the world but so did prices.
Particularly encouraging was the progress in crop protection products and seed technologies. The group is confident that it is on track to meet or exceed FY26 revenue expectations of $4.6 billion plus, against $3.8 billion in FY22. The outlook for the current financial year is for modest growth in underlying gross profit (EBITDA). Net debt increased by 9pc but remains low, with gearing just under 14pc.
The headline figure was a 118pc jump in the underlying net profit after tax, to $133 million. However, while that increases the money available for dividends or investment, it is largely due to a reduction in tax payable, which doesn't really reflect the underlying business.
Total dividends have jumped from 4 cents to 10c a share. At the current share price, the yield is still only around 2pc, way below the rate of inflation. The Punter has decided not to rush out and buy but has upped his bid significantly to $5.60.
Meanwhile, a last-minute attempt by the rebel shareholders to delay the EGM at Australian Dairy Nutritionals (AHF) was rejected by the AHF board. The rebels' resolutions were all heavily defeated at the meeting on November 18.
